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Public Safety

San Diego law enforcement ramping up DUI patrols for St. Patrick's Day

By City News Service
Contributors: The increased patrols will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday — St. Patrick's Day — to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Published March 13, 2026 at 1:10 PM PDT
Police officers check drivers at a sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, Calif., on Dec. 16, 2011.
Lenny Ignelzi
/
AP
Police officers check drivers at a sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, Calif., on Dec. 16, 2011.

Law enforcement throughout the county will increase patrol units to nab people driving under the influence this St. Patrick's Day.

The increased patrols will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday — St. Patrick's Day — to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

During last year's St. Patrick's Day enforcement period, 11 people were arrested and booked into San Diego County jails on suspicion of impaired driving. Thus far in 2026, 1,514 people have been arrested for impaired driving by law enforcement agencies in the county, the sheriff's office reported.

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Officials reminded the public that people who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including marijuana and prescription drugs, put everyone's lives in danger.

An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees, according to the sheriff's office.

Funding for the St. Patrick's Day impaired driving enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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