PATIENCE (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 11, 2025 at 4:37 PM PDT
Premieres Sundays, June 15 - July 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

PATIENCE, an adaptation of the popular French series ASTRID, brings a unique and authentic perspective to the crime drama genre. The series follows Patience Evans, played by Ella Maisy Purvis (A KIND OF SPARK), a neurodivergent woman who works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. Patience is autistic and views the world in a unique way. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser (BREAKING BAD), recognizes her talents, she takes Patience under her wing to assist with complex criminal investigations. Together, they tackle a series of challenging cases, with Patience offering extraordinary insight that transforms the way crimes are solved.

PATIENCE Series Preview

The ensemble cast includes Nathan Welsh ("The Ledge"), Mark Benton ("Anna and the Apocalypse"), Ali Ariaie (THE GREAT), Adrian Rawlins (The Harry Potter Franchise) and others.

“PATIENCE brings a fresh perspective to PBS audiences and our viewers will be captivated by this journey,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President of Program Content Strategy and Scheduling at PBS. “Patience, an autistic character played by a neurodiverse actress, shows us new ways of seeing the world and making connections.”

EPISODE GUIDE: 

Episode 1: “Paper Mountain Girl Part 1” premieres Sunday, June 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.

Episode 2 :“Paper Mountain Girl Part 2” premieres Sunday, June 22 at 8 p.m.  on KPBS TV - Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past, and together they uncover a trail.

Episode 3: “The Missing Link” premieres Sunday, June 29 at 8 p.m. - A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.

Episode 4: “The Locked Room” premieres  Sunday, July 6 at 8 p.m.  on KPBS TV - A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors, and all is not as it seems.

Episode 5: “My Brother’s Keeper” premieres Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.

Episode 6: “Pandora’s Box”- premieres Sunday, July 20 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A man dies on a bus, and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.

Watch On Your Schedule: PATIENCE will stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org, and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.

Credits: Adapted and written by Matt Baker (HOTEL PORTOFINO), Stephen Brady (RED ELECTION), and Daniella Devinter (BEFORE WE DIE) and directed by Maarten Moerkerke (THIEVES OF THE WOOD). The series is an Eagle Eye Drama title produced in association with Channel 4 for PBS. The film is also produced in association with Happy Duck Films and Gallop Tax Shelter with the support of Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government. Produced by Alison Kee and executive produced by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath, and Dries Vos. Beta Film handles international distribution.

