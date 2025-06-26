Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Tre Galline

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:40 PM PDT
Chef Ivan Almici (right) sings with Jorge Meraz at Tre Galline Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Saturday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, June 30 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, Chef Ivan Almici provides an extraordinary Italian experience in Valle de Guadalupe. Join host Jorge Meraz behind the scenes as pasta is crafted, meat is roasted, and flavors are meticulously created. The lineup of incredible food coming out of this kitchen will undoubtedly leave you astounded.

CROSSING SOUTH: Tre Galline Season 14 Episode 3 Preview

Season 14: It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Ivan Almici shows Jorge Meraz how he makes pasta at Tre Galline Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 are available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
