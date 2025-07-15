FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Hold The Laughter

Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 6 p.m. / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the roots of comedians Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with dramatic stories, introducing them to relatives who took great risks to overcame enormous hardships.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Iliza Schlesinger's Comedic DNA Cousin is Revealed

About Season 10: In addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public, chosen for the series following a casting call, Season 10 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS dives into the ancestral backgrounds and stories of Valerie Bertinelli, Danielle Brooks, LeVar Burton, Ciara, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Sammy Hagar, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Alanis Morissette and more.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Bob Odenkirk Learns The He is Descended from Royalty

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 10 Inside Look

