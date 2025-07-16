Give Now
NOVA: When Whales Could Walk

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:35 AM PST
Whale fossil, Valley of the Whales
Ahmed Mosaad/CC BY-SA 4.0
/
PBS
Whale fossil, Valley of the Whales

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.

In Egypt’s Sahara Desert, massive skeletons with strange skulls and gigantic teeth jut out from the sandy ground. This fossil graveyard, millions of years old, is known as the “Valley of the Whales.”

Trailer | NOVA: When Whales Could Walk

Now, paleontologists have unearthed a whole new species of ancient whale dating to 43 million years ago, and this predator wasn’t just able to swim – it also had four legs and could walk.

NOVA: The whale that could walk

Follow scientists as they search for new clues to the winding evolutionary path of mammals that moved from the land into the sea to become the largest animals on Earth on NOVA "When Whales Could Walk."

NOVA: Could Whale Poop Help Cool the Planet?

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream at pbs.org/nova and on the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News