CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Weekend Baker

Published July 22, 2025 at 12:31 PM PDT
Kolaches
Kolaches

Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + YouTube

On this episode, Christopher Kimball makes Kolaches, Czech-American breakfast treats filled with cream cheese and jam. Rose Hattabaugh bakes Chocolate and Tahini Babka, a creative twist on the braided bread.

Chocolate and Tahini Babka, a creative twist on the braided bread.
Chocolate and Tahini Babka, a creative twist on the braided bread.

Plus, Wes Martin shares the secret to proofing your dough in a cold kitchen and Rosemary Gill offers a lesson on Yeast 101.

The Weekend Baker | Milk Street TV Season 8, Episode 12

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world for techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. The series is filmed at the Milk Street headquarters in Boston and in intriguing locations around the globe. Season eight features unique food and recipes from over a dozen countries, including Mexico, Ukraine, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and Italy. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world to see how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes. Join Christopher on his culinary quest to transform how America cooks and eats.

Rosemary Gill offers a lesson on Yeast 101
Rosemary Gill offers a lesson on Yeast 101

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Weekend Baker" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public TV

