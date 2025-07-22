VOCES: Slumlord Millionaire
Monday, July 28, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the PBS app)
Rents have gone up an average of 30% in the past five years in the United States – as of April 2024, the average rent in Manhattan was almost $5,000 a month. Some landlords are eager to get rid of long-term tenants and use various tactics, including cutting off heat and gas, refusing to make repairs, and ignoring vermin infestations. This film profiles a group of determined residents and dedicated nonprofit attorneys fighting corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.
Credit: Latino Public Broadcasting