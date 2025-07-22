Give Now
VOCES: Slumlord Millionaire

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:33 PM PDT
Residents hold up signs that read "Eric Adams' rent increase is my eviction" and "Roll back the rent" from the film "Slumlord Millionaire"
VOCES
Monday, July 28, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV (not in the PBS app)

Rents have gone up an average of 30% in the past five years in the United States – as of April 2024, the average rent in Manhattan was almost $5,000 a month. Some landlords are eager to get rid of long-term tenants and use various tactics, including cutting off heat and gas, refusing to make repairs, and ignoring vermin infestations. This film profiles a group of determined residents and dedicated nonprofit attorneys fighting corrupt landlords for the fundamental human right to a home.

The Bravos Defend Their Right to a Safe Home

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
