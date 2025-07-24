Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Saturday, July 26 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, July 28 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Chef Javier Caro invites us to another culinary adventure at La Justina del Valle, offering delightful food and drinks. But there’s more. His place has a creative design with lots of fun photo ops.

Next, meet Sitara Monica Perez, a globetrotter and winemaker in Valle de Guadalupe, creating award-winning wines under the label "Valle Girl Vino." We get to meet lots of friends because today Sitara has a small live music event going on.

CROSSING SOUTH: Justina Del Valle and Valle Girl Vino

