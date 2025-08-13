Introducing PBS NEWS HOUR White House Correspondent Liz Landers

PBS NEWS HOUR is available to stream with the PBS app / Watch Monday - Friday at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

Liz Landers is now the White House correspondent for public television’s flagship nightly news broadcast, PBS NEWS HOUR. The Emmy Award-winning journalist joins from Scripps News, where she’s served as a national security correspondent since 2024, while also covering disinformation. She will join the NEWS HOUR on September 15.

“I am delighted to soon welcome Liz to the PBS NEWS HOUR team to lead our day-to-day coverage from the White House and a wide range of issues,” said Senior Executive Producer Sara Just, who also serves as an SVP of WETA. “Liz’s experience in both daily news coverage and long form features are an ideal fit for our ambitious, multi-platform newsroom.”

Landers added, “I am thrilled to join the team of dedicated and highly respected journalists at PBS NEWS HOUR. At this critical time in our nation’s history, I look forward to covering the White House and this administration for public broadcasting’s iconic nightly news program.”

Watch On Your Schedule: PBS NEWS HOUR is available to stream on pbs.org and the free PBS app, available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV, Android smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio.

