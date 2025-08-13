Give Now
Introducing PBS NEWS HOUR White House Correspondent Liz Landers

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:37 PM PDT
Liz Landers, White House Correspondent for PBS NEWS HOUR

PBS NEWS HOUR is available to stream with the PBS app / Watch Monday - Friday at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

Liz Landers is now the White House correspondent for public television’s flagship nightly news broadcast, PBS NEWS HOUR. The Emmy Award-winning journalist joins from Scripps News, where she’s served as a national security correspondent since 2024, while also covering disinformation. She will join the NEWS HOUR on September 15.

“I am delighted to soon welcome Liz to the PBS NEWS HOUR team to lead our day-to-day coverage from the White House and a wide range of issues,” said Senior Executive Producer Sara Just, who also serves as an SVP of WETA. “Liz’s experience in both daily news coverage and long form features are an ideal fit for our ambitious, multi-platform newsroom.”

Landers added, “I am thrilled to join the team of dedicated and highly respected journalists at PBS NEWS HOUR. At this critical time in our nation’s history, I look forward to covering the White House and this administration for public broadcasting’s iconic nightly news program.”

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
