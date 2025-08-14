Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

RICK STEVES ART OF EUROPE: Stone Age to Ancient Greece

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:01 PM PDT
"Art of Europe: Stone Age to Ancient Greece"
RICK STEVES' EUROPE
"Art of Europe: Stone Age to Ancient Greece"

Stream now with the PBS app + YouTube / Watch Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art. From the Stone Age came prehistoric art: mysterious tombs, mighty megaliths, and vivid cave paintings.

Then the Egyptians and the Greeks laid the foundations of Western art—creating a world of magical gods, massive pyramids, sun-splashed temples, and ever-more-lifelike statues.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
RICK STEVES ART OF EUROPE: Stone Age to Ancient Greece

Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening.

Rick Steves on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News