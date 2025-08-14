Stream now with the PBS app + YouTube / Watch Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art. From the Stone Age came prehistoric art: mysterious tombs, mighty megaliths, and vivid cave paintings.

Then the Egyptians and the Greeks laid the foundations of Western art—creating a world of magical gods, massive pyramids, sun-splashed temples, and ever-more-lifelike statues.

RICK STEVES ART OF EUROPE: Stone Age to Ancient Greece

Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening.

Rick Steves on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok