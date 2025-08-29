Give Now
SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: County Administration Building

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 29, 2025 at 3:32 PM PDT
San Diego County Administration Building, 1600 N Harbor Drive, San Diego. April 4, 2013

Stream now with the PBS app / Watch Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The San Diego County Administration Building is a magnificent historical site. The plans came together by the late 1920s when President Franklin Roosevelt designated the Public Works Administration to help revitalize the economy during the Great Depression.

On this episode, we'll take you behind the scenes where you will see some great stories from the late 1800s.

Jennifer Robinson
