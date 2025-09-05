CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS app

Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! We head to Abruzzo to learn the ancient origins of this all-American dish. Plus, we share two more red sauce recipes with surprising origin stories:

Charred Red-Sauce Spaghetti (Spaghetti all’Assassina)

MILK STREET / APT Charred Red-Sauce Spaghetti

Slow-Cooked Short Rib Ragù with Pasta

Joe Murphyhb / APT Slow-Cooked Short Rib Ragù with Pasta

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

