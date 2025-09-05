Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 5, 2025 at 12:05 PM PDT
Spaghetti and meatballs
Premieres Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS app

Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! We head to Abruzzo to learn the ancient origins of this all-American dish. Plus, we share two more red sauce recipes with surprising origin stories:

Charred Red-Sauce Spaghetti (Spaghetti all’Assassina)

Slow-Cooked Short Rib Ragù with Pasta

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
