WILD HOPE: Can We Save Bats in North America?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:44 PM PDT
As a deadly fungal disease sweeps across North America, wiping out millions of bats, scientists are pioneering a bold new strategy to protect these special creatures.

As a deadly fungal disease sweeps across North America, wiping out millions of bats, scientists are pioneering a bold new strategy to protect these special creatures. Led by epidemiologist Tonie Rocke, the team is conducting field trials of an innovative vaccine at a key site in Wyoming, racing to bolster bat populations before white-nose syndrome wipes them out. It's a high-stakes effort to prove the vaccine’s effectiveness in the wild and find a lasting solution to one of the most urgent wildlife crises of our time.

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

NATURE: Series Trailer | WILD HOPE

Presented by PBS NATURE / HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
