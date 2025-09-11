Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Making Change for One and All

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
Kelly Corrigan
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2

Kelly sits down with University of Pennsylvania Professor Angela Duckworth, Fulbright Scholar JerDrema Virginia Flynt and Harvard student Will McQuiston to discuss the factors that affect human behavior and the challenges associated with them. Context is especially important to consider in this digital age, as is the need for self-awareness and self-compassion.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
