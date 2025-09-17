Sneak Peek: The New Season of NATURE: Jane Goodall, Attenborough & More

Stream now with KPBS+ and YouTube

Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS, starting October 2025!

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

NATURE is an award-winning signature PBS series created by The WNET Group and made possible by all of you. #NaturePBS. NATURE | PBS on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

