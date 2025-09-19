In Performance at the JAI: Flor de Toloache

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

The Latin GRAMMY Award–winning, all-female Flor de Toloache mixes tradition and innovation, breaking boundaries with its edgy, versatile, and fresh take on traditional Latin American music. This performance was recorded live at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, home of the La Jolla Music Society. The talented New York ensemble casts a spell over its audiences with soaring vocals and physical elegance.

Bolero Para Ti Motherflower (Mireya Ines Ramos, Shae Geever Fiol, Esthero, Sonia Montez) Esta Ranchera (Mireya Ines Ramos, Shae Geever Fiol) Ruisenor (Mireya Ines Ramos / Shae Geever Fiol) No Sigas (Gwen Stefani, Eric Stefani) Brinda por Ella (Mireya Ines Ramos / Shae Geever Fiol) Soledad (Manu Jalil, Andres Ramos, Mireya Ines Ramos, Shae Geever Fiol) Regresa Ya (Mireya Ines Ramos) Rage/Nirvana/Besame (various; Sunny Skylar, Consuelo Velazquez) Blue Medley, Cucurrucucu (various) Besos de Mezcal (Camilo Lara / Mireya Ramos / Shane Fiol)

About The Producers: This program is produced in partnership with the La Jolla Music Society who operate The Conrad and The JAI in La Jolla.

John Decker is the executive producer and has over 30 years experience in producing for public media. In his current role as Senior Director Content Management, Decker oversees all of KPBS’ non-news, arts and culture projects that will increase the station’s engagement with arts lovers across multiple platforms. Decker launched KPBS Explore Local Content project that has helped create over 35 series since its inception in 2012. Explore successes include CROSSING SOUTH, THE PARKER EDISON PROJECT, FRESH GLASS, THEATER CORNER and many more.

Tim Powell is an internationally recognized, Emmy award-winning filmmaker, and professor at the SDSU School of Television Theatre and Film. He produces the concert series Live at the Belly Up working with his advanced students as his crew.