Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 2007, following on the heels of the multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album "MTV Unplugged," Ricky Martin returned with his first-ever live concert to be released commercially, shot in HD.

Performances include “Pégate”/“Raza de Mil Colores”/“Por Arriba, Por Abajo” Medley, “This is Good,” “Jaleo,” “I Don't Care”/“María” Medley,” “Vuelve,” “She's All I Ever Had”/ “Bella,” “It's Alright,” “Livin' la Vida Loca,” “Drop It on Me”/“Lola, Lola”/“La Bomba” Medley, “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida),” “Tal Vez,” “Tu Recuerdo,” and many more.

Ricky Martin: Live Black and White Tour Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: "Ricky Martin Live: Black And White Tour" is available to stream with KPBS Passport.

