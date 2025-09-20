Give Now
Ricky Martin: Live Black and White Tour

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:38 AM PDT
Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 2007, following on the heels of the multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album "MTV Unplugged," Ricky Martin returned with his first-ever live concert to be released commercially, shot in HD.

Performances include “Pégate”/“Raza de Mil Colores”/“Por Arriba, Por Abajo” Medley, “This is Good,” “Jaleo,” “I Don't Care”/“María” Medley,” “Vuelve,” “She's All I Ever Had”/ “Bella,” “It's Alright,” “Livin' la Vida Loca,” “Drop It on Me”/“Lola, Lola”/“La Bomba” Medley, “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida),” “Tal Vez,” “Tu Recuerdo,” and many more.

Ricky Martin: Live Black and White Tour Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: "Ricky Martin Live: Black And White Tour" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
