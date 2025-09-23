MOLLY OF DENALI: Halloween Party Panic / The Spruce Sleuths

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 1 + Thursday, Oct. 16 + Wednesday, Oct. 22 + Tuesday Oct. 28 + Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. on KPBS Kids

“Halloween Party Panic” - Jake, who's non-Native, dresses up as Walter Harper for Halloween and is confused when his friends are hurt by his homemade regalia. When Molly explains how regalia is not a costume, she helps Jake find an appropriate way to dress like his hero.

“Spruce Sleuths” - Molly and Trini discover the spruce trees across the river are infested with spruce beetles! On their way to stop the spread of the beetles, they find that the bridge to cross the river is broken. How will they get across and save the trees?

