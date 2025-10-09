ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Phoenix 2025 - Hour 1
Premieres Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.
Do 2009 treasures from Phoenix rise again? ROADSHOW discoveries include Art Deco lapel watches, a Lakota Sioux doctor’s bag, ca. 1895 and a Tiffany Studios peacock mirror, ca. 1905. One musical find’s value doubles in today’s market!
Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.