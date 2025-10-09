Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Phoenix 2025 - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 9, 2025 at 11:41 AM PDT
David Bonsey (left) appraises a Gagliano family violin & François Nicolas Voirin bow in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
David Bonsey (left) appraises a Gagliano family violin & François Nicolas Voirin bow in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Wilhelm Schimmel Folk Art Carvings | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage" Preview

Do 2009 treasures from Phoenix rise again? ROADSHOW discoveries include Art Deco lapel watches, a Lakota Sioux doctor’s bag, ca. 1895 and a Tiffany Studios peacock mirror, ca. 1905. One musical find’s value doubles in today’s market!

Arlie Sulka (left) appraises a Tiffany Studios peacock mirror, ca. 1905, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Arlie Sulka (left) appraises a Tiffany Studios peacock mirror, ca. 1905, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Robin Starr (left) appraises early 20th-century Eugenio Zampighi paintings in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Robin Starr (left) appraises early 20th-century Eugenio Zampighi paintings in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Peter Shemonsky (left) appraises a Mughal Indian reversable necklace, ca. 1900, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Peter Shemonsky (left) appraises a Mughal Indian reversable necklace, ca. 1900, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Lark E. Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese cloisonné enamel and hardwood throne and footstool, ca. 1920, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1" airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Lark E. Mason Jr. (right) appraises a Chinese cloisonné enamel & hardwood throne and footstool, ca. 1920, in Phoenix, Ariz. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Vintage Phoenix 2025, Hour 1” airs Monday, October 13 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
