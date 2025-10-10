WILD HOPE: Why Dehorning Rhinos May Be Their Only Path to Safety

Stream now with YouTube

For decades, rhinos have been the face of poaching. These giant land mammals are notoriously hunted for their horns due to the unfounded belief that consuming their horn may provide some medicinal benefits. After recovering from near extinction during colonial hunting, these animals are facing danger yet again.

In South Africa, at Hluhluwe–iMfolozi Park, the rate of poaching has reached a breaking point, with more than 300 killed just last year. The park has decided to step in and take drastic measures, undertaking their largest dehorning mission to date, aiming to dehorn over 1000 rhinos in a single operation.

Dumi Zwane, head of the game capture unit works tirelessly to safeguard these animals he has had a connection with since early childhood. Dumi and his unit made all the precautions to safely dart this 2-ton animal and saw off its horn, all within minutes, before moving on to the next individual.

This procedure does not harm the animal. Dumi hopes that this intervention may be enough to protect these rhinos from the brutal attacks and allow these animals to thrive once more.

About The Series: At a time when news about the environment is filled with doom and people around the world feel increasingly fearful about the future, WILD HOPE is changing the narrative with surprising stories that show we can still change course. This series of short films highlights the intrepid changemakers working to restore and protect our planet. Each half-hour episode inspires audiences with stories of bold interventions, unexpected alliances, and nature’s resilience.

Presented by PBS NATURE / HHMI Tangled Bank Studios