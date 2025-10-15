Give Now
Art & Science Collide

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 15, 2025 at 2:30 PM PDT
Art and Science Collide
PST ART
/
PBS
"Art and Science Collide" graphic

Premieres Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Weaving together stories of artists featured in the Getty’s 2024-25 Southern California art event Pacific Standard Time, the documentary showcases a sampling of the participating arts organizations and scientific institutions throughout the region.

Art & Science Collide: Trailer

PST ART: Art & Science Collide creates opportunities for civic dialogue around some of the most urgent problems of our time by exploring past and present connections between art and science in a series of exhibitions, public programs, and other resources. Project topics range from climate change and environmental justice to the future of artificial intelligence and alternative medicine.

Watch Clips:

Art & Science Collide: Special Species: Piñata Art Celebrates At-Risk Animals
Lauren Bon Restores Urban Land with LA River Water
Hayv Kahraman on Interconnectedness Through Art
Cannupa Hanska Luger's Time-Traveling Sculptures
American Artist Reimagines Rocket Science via Octavia Butler

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: PST ART is an initiative of Getty with arts institutions across Southern California.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
