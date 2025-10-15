Premieres Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Weaving together stories of artists featured in the Getty’s 2024-25 Southern California art event Pacific Standard Time, the documentary showcases a sampling of the participating arts organizations and scientific institutions throughout the region.

Art & Science Collide: Trailer

PST ART: Art & Science Collide creates opportunities for civic dialogue around some of the most urgent problems of our time by exploring past and present connections between art and science in a series of exhibitions, public programs, and other resources. Project topics range from climate change and environmental justice to the future of artificial intelligence and alternative medicine.

Watch Clips:

Art & Science Collide: Special Species: Piñata Art Celebrates At-Risk Animals

Lauren Bon Restores Urban Land with LA River Water

Hayv Kahraman on Interconnectedness Through Art

Cannupa Hanska Luger's Time-Traveling Sculptures

American Artist Reimagines Rocket Science via Octavia Butler

Credits: PST ART is an initiative of Getty with arts institutions across Southern California.