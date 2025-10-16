Give Now
FRONTLINE: The Rise of RFK Jr.

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 16, 2025 at 9:49 AM PDT
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. How the scion of a storied dynasty endured tragedy and scandal, broke with the Democratic Party and his family, stoked conspiracy theories, and is reshaping government and public health.

Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
