Yacht Rock Revue: 70s and 80s Hits, Live from New York

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In a musical voyage like no other, “Yacht Rock Revue” sets sail on the shimmering seas for a nostalgic journey through the hits of the late '70s and early '80s, where soft rock and smooth grooves rule the waves. A talented group featuring exceptional musicianship and tight harmonies, the program pays homage to the golden era of yacht rock, delivering pitch-perfect renditions of iconic classics from artists like Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Toto, Michael McDonald, and more.

“Yacht Rock Revue” takes audiences back in time with their lush instrumentation, soulful voices, and tight jeans. Their infectious enthusiasm and engaging stage presence create a feel-good atmosphere that encourages everyone to sing along and dance the night away. The music transports viewers to a bygone era of breezy melodies and yacht rock magic.

Yacht Rock Revue: 70s & 80s Hits, Live from New York | Sneak Peek | PBS

