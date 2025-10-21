Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. + encore Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Moving On Up preview

On this episode, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the long-lost roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph and historian Lonnie Bunch—two African Americans whose ancestors broke boundaries and forged families as they moved from slavery to freedom.

PBS Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Lonnie Bunch

