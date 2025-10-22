CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Coconut Curry & Stir-Fried Chicken

Premieres Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

We head to Malaysia to learn about the fusion of Indian, Chinese and Malay flavors. First up, it’s a punchy Malaysian-Style Chicken and Coconut Curry, demonstrating the art of blending fresh curry pastes.

Connie Miller of Studio Atticus / APT Coconut Ginger Rice

We make a pot of aromatic Coconut Ginger Rice and then prepare Malaysian Twice-Cooked Turmeric Chicken with Lemon Grass and Sweet Soy, fried chicken tossed in an umami-rich glaze.

MILK STREET / APT Malaysian Twice-Cooked Turmeric Chicken with Lemon Grass and Sweet Soy

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

