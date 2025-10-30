Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. + Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. + Monday, Nov. 3 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Explore the awe-inspiring Cerro Prieto volcano with Aldo Gutierrez from Adixion Tours, unraveling its mysteries and the captivating artwork adorning its peak.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz looks over the Cerro Prieto Volcano with Aldo Gutierrez as he learns about this interesting geology to the south of Mexicali, Baja California.

Then, venture into the charming Old West-style restaurant, Museo del Valle, smack dab in the middle of Mexicali. We get to meet Ezequiel Benitez who is the mastermind behind it all.

CROSSING SOUTH: Cerro Prieto Volcano and Museo del Valle

Season 13 Overview: Join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Watch On Your Schedule: Seasons 1 - 14 are available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.