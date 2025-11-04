Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out: A Southern Christmas

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on CREATE

On this episode, Joseph experiences a Southern Christmas in South Carolina, delving into Gullah Geechee history and culture, attending a Christmas service, and viewing Brookgreen Gardens Night of a Thousand Candles. Joseph meets Ron and Natalie Daise, learns about autism awareness, and paints with a penguin. Christmas caroling and a traditional low country boil bring heartfelt moments to the holiday.

ABOUT THE SERIES: Six-time Emmy-winning host Joseph Rosendo is back with a new season of JOSEPH ROSENDO'S STEPPIN' OUT. The travel series takes viewers to picturesque and ethnically rich destinations, showcasing the people who make our naturally wondrous and culturally diverse planet a better place to live. In season two, Joseph explores Cuba, Iceland, Malaysia, the Galapagos Islands, Panama, Taiwan, Tanzania, and more. Joseph believes a passion for traveling and exploring the world is a part of living well and aging adventurously, and the series reflects this idea. Episodes bring viewers a deep commitment to authentic, responsible, and sustainable travel.

