Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out: A Southern Christmas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 4, 2025 at 2:33 PM PST
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on CREATE

On this episode, Joseph experiences a Southern Christmas in South Carolina, delving into Gullah Geechee history and culture, attending a Christmas service, and viewing Brookgreen Gardens Night of a Thousand Candles. Joseph meets Ron and Natalie Daise, learns about autism awareness, and paints with a penguin. Christmas caroling and a traditional low country boil bring heartfelt moments to the holiday.

ABOUT THE SERIES: Six-time Emmy-winning host Joseph Rosendo is back with a new season of JOSEPH ROSENDO'S STEPPIN' OUT. The travel series takes viewers to picturesque and ethnically rich destinations, showcasing the people who make our naturally wondrous and culturally diverse planet a better place to live. In season two, Joseph explores Cuba, Iceland, Malaysia, the Galapagos Islands, Panama, Taiwan, Tanzania, and more. Joseph believes a passion for traveling and exploring the world is a part of living well and aging adventurously, and the series reflects this idea. Episodes bring viewers a deep commitment to authentic, responsible, and sustainable travel.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
