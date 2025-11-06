Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Pretty Or Pretty Ugly?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:21 PM PST
Ken Farmer (left) appraises a folk art spool table, ca. 1900, in Kansas City, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” premieres Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Ken Farmer (left) appraises a folk art spool table, ca. 1900, in Kansas City, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” premieres Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Nov. 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 29th broadcast season in 2025 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Marcus & Co. Opal Pin, ca. 1925 | ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Special Episode Preview

Is beauty in the eye of the beholder? Uncover the value of eye-popping ROADSHOW treasures including a 1982 George Condo drawing, a folk-art spool table, ca. 1900 and a Guido Gambone vase, ca. 1960. One item is a whopping $50,000-$100,000!

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Robert Cheney (right) appraises Egyptian revival French clock, ca. 1880, in Des Moines, IA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” premieres Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Robert Cheney (right) appraises Egyptian revival French clock, ca. 1880, in Des Moines, IA. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” premieres Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

David Lackey (left) appraises a Guido Gambone vase, ca. 1960, in Green Bay, WI. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” premieres Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Luke Crafton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
David Lackey (left) appraises a Guido Gambone vase, ca. 1960, in Green Bay, WI. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” premieres Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC. The executive producer is Marsha Bemko.

Ronald Bourgeault (right) appraises an 1893 Tiffany & Co. World’s Fair exhibition vase in Madison, WI. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” airs Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
Ronald Bourgeault (right) appraises an 1893 Tiffany & Co. World’s Fair exhibition vase in Madison, WI. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Pretty or Pretty Ugly” airs Monday, November 10 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News