Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

England is known for its magnificent manors, glorious gardens, high tea, and the world’s most famous royal family. But the country is also home to some of the world’s most talented and dedicated artisans. These devoted makers stay true to the artistry that shaped their lives decades ago, keeping their craft alive in workshops, studios, kitchens, and caverns across the country, all showcased in “England Made with Love.”

England Made with Love: Preview

Offering a deep dive into British culture through its rich tradition of craftsmanship, the program introduces viewers to some remarkable makers as they teach apprentices hands-on skills that must be passed from generation to generation.

Thomas Jacobi / PBS Nick Walker and his two sons carry reed to start thatching a roof.

Through cinematic visuals, the program explores each region’s hidden treasures and beautiful landscapes as locals share their stories, heritage, and culture as only they can. Whether thatching roofs, practicing intricate watchmaking, making teapots, weaving blankets or creating hats, each artisan reveals their passion and skill through timeless products made with love.

Patrick Greene / PBS Luke Shepherd and Emma Hill bring cheese into caves in Cheddar, England, for maturing.

The film is packed with process and reveals the wisdom and techniques these craftsmen are practicing today and passing on to the next generation. From a tailor shop on a street corner in London to a sculptor combing the windswept beaches on the coast to bookbinders in the storied city of Bath, come with us as we journey across England and experience all these wonderful people and places made with love.

Thomas Jacobi / PBS Tristan Thorne of Henry Poole & Co. marks down measurements for a custom fit suit.

Watch On Your Schedule: "England Made with Love" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.