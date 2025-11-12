Give Now
A Place of Honor

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:16 PM PST
A veteran looks at The Vietnam Veterans Memorial. "A Place of Honor" recounts the lived experiences of veterans and gold star families from before, through and after the Vietnam War.
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"A Place of Honor" recounts the lived experiences of Vietnam Veterans and Gold Star Family members from before, through and after the Vietnam War war who after the trauma of war and the feeling shunned by society at home, found renewed purpose and meaning in their lives when they created the only memorial and museum dedicated to the lives lost in Vietnam.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Vanessa Roth
/
GI Film Festival San Diego
TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
