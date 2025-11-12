Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

"A Place of Honor" recounts the lived experiences of Vietnam Veterans and Gold Star Family members from before, through and after the Vietnam War war who after the trauma of war and the feeling shunned by society at home, found renewed purpose and meaning in their lives when they created the only memorial and museum dedicated to the lives lost in Vietnam.

A Place of Honor

