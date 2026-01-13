Hundreds of no-cost preschool spots still available in San Diego Unified schools

The school year may be halfway over, but there is still time to sign up young children for no-cost preschool in the San Diego Unified School District.

District officials said they have more than 250 spots in their half-day preschool classes through May.

“So we have preschool programs for 3 and 4-year-old children and we have them at 27 school sites across our district,” said Santos Gonzalez, the district's director of early learning.

The district offers two no-cost preschool programs .

The California State Preschool Program has 160 spots available, and applicants must meet income requirements to qualify. Attendance in the program five days a week is mandatory.

The School Readiness program has space available for about 100 children. There are no income requirements for this four-day-a-week program.

“Although they are academic programs, they are very play-based, which is developmentally appropriate for 3 and 4-year-old children,” Gonzalez said of the preschool programs. “We do reading, mathematics, we do singing together, oral language development — but we also do those intangible skills — making friends, being social, sharing.”

The programs can save families thousands of dollars a year. The cost of full-time preschool in the region is between $800 and $2,000 a month, according to data from YMCA of San Diego County .

District officials said there are more openings in preschool classes this school year because of the expansion of transitional kindergarten in recent years.

Transitional kindergarten — also known as TK — is an all-day program for 4-year-olds, offered at all district elementary school sites.

“Our 3-year-olds obviously have a half-day program; they're not eligible to attend TK,” Gonzalez said. “So families can avail themselves of this free preschool program that is specific for 3-year-olds.”