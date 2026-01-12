Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Pressure builds on San Diego city officials to scrap parking fees in Balboa Park

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:15 PM PST
Shane Harris, who describes himself as San Diego's Public Advocate - holds a news conference in Balboa Park to demand the repeal of parking fees in Balboa Park on January 12, 2026.
KGTV
Shane Harris, who describes himself as San Diego's Public Advocate — holds a news conference in Balboa Park to demand the repeal of parking fees in Balboa Park on Jan. 12, 2026.

A coalition of mayors and community leaders from across San Diego County demanded the end of fees to park in Balboa Park on Monday.

“I’m here today to unveil a newly proposed ordinance written by my office to fully repeal paid parking in Balboa Park,” Shane Harris said to applause at a news conference in Balboa Park.

Harris describes himself as San Diego’s Public Advocate. It’s unfair to residents across San Diego county, he said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A woman with children is shown paying for parking in Balboa Park in this undated photo.
Matthew Bowler
A woman with children is shown paying for parking in Balboa Park in this undated photo.

“Paid parking didn’t happen because residents demanded it. It happened because City Hall created a massive budget deficit, and instead of owning that failure, they decided to pass the bill onto the families, seniors, students, workers and visitors,” Harris said.

Though Balboa Park is in the city limits of San Diego, Harris and others at the news conference said, it’s a regional asset.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann is shown at a news conference in Balboa Park on January 12, 2026.
KGTV
Chula Vista Mayor John McCann is shown at a news conference in Balboa Park on Jan. 12, 2026.

For San Diego to decide that everyone must now pay to park here is unfair, he said. The sentiment was echoed by the mayor of San Diego County’s second largest city.

“Our residents in Chula Vista should not be treated as tourists or visitors in the next city,” said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

Charging for parking in Balboa Park hurts the folks who need the park the most, said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“There are people that come to Balboa Park and they bring their families because they have nowhere else to go that they can afford on a weekend,” Wells said.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is shown at a news conference in Balboa Park on January 12, 2026.
KGTV
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is shown at a news conference in Balboa Park on Jan. 12, 2026.

Harris said he crafted an ordinance to repeal the parking fees and to enshrine free parking in the park in perpetuity.

None of the criticism appeared to move San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

“The proposal discussed today would dismantle the city’s progress in creating a direct funding stream for Balboa Park’s operations and improvements, returning the park to a cycle of unfunded promises and deferred maintenance. To date, nearly 2,000 San Diegans have purchased passes to support the park's public spaces. We understand this is a major change, but it is a necessary one," Gloria said in a statement. 

If paid parking isn’t repealed, Harris said he may pursue a voter referendum to force its repeal.

Quality of Life
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News