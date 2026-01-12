Give Now
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Great Migrations

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 12, 2026 at 10:21 AM PST
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (right) and actor Sanaa Lathan (left)
PBS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (right) and actor Sanaa Lathan (left)

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. introduces rapper Wiz Khalifa and actor Sanaa Lathan to ancestors who left the American South in search of new jobs and better lives in the North, boldly breaking racial barriers.

rapper Wiz Khalifa
PBS
rapper Wiz Khalifa

Journeying into the depths of the Jim Crow era, Wiz and Sanaa reimagine themselves as they learn the heroic stories of the people forever transformed their families.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

Tags

TVTV Highlights
