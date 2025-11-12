ROSIE'S RULES: Rosie's Christmas In Mexico

Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Dec. 22 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV / YouTube

Rosie is thrilled to spend Christmas with Abuela in Mexico City, but in her excitement, she forgets Abuela's present, and now she has to find a new present before their Noche Buena celebration.

Rosie's Rules FULL EPISODE | Rosie's Christmas in Mexico | PBS KIDS

About the show: Five-year-old Rosie Fuentes is inquisitive, hilarious, and she’s an expert at finding - or making - chaos as she learns about the world beyond her family walls. Did you know that you shouldn’t try to mail your cat to Mexico? It’s true! And now, just like so many other things she’s learned, it’s one of “Rosie’s Rules.” Kids ages 3-6 can discover even more dos, don'ts, and ah-ha moments as Rosie, her family, and their cat Gatita share their adventures.

