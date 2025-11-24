Schedule to be announced for January 1: This program will be available to stream with KPBS+

In "Rome New Year’s Day Parade 2026," American students join performers from Italy and other European nations to usher in the New Year in the heart of the Eternal City – Rome. With marching bands, cheerleaders and a host of local participants, the program is a colorful and joyful parade through the historic streets of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

APT Rome's New Year's Day Parade

This one-hour compilation of parade highlights will be set against breathtaking backdrops, including the famous Spanish Steps, Villa Borghese, Via Condotti and Via del Corso through to the Piazza del Popolo. The parade winds its way between huge crowds of locals and tourists and features keynote performances from bands and more on the Piazza Spagna.

