Rome New Year's Day Parade 2026

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:31 AM PST
Schedule to be announced for January 1: This program will be available to stream with KPBS+

In "Rome New Year’s Day Parade 2026," American students join performers from Italy and other European nations to usher in the New Year in the heart of the Eternal City – Rome. With marching bands, cheerleaders and a host of local participants, the program is a colorful and joyful parade through the historic streets of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

This one-hour compilation of parade highlights will be set against breathtaking backdrops, including the famous Spanish Steps, Villa Borghese, Via Condotti and Via del Corso through to the Piazza del Popolo. The parade winds its way between huge crowds of locals and tourists and features keynote performances from bands and more on the Piazza Spagna.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
