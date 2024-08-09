Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

With a career spanning nine decades, EGOT winner Mel Brooks is the master of parody and comedy. From Brooklyn, live TV (with Sid Caesar) and Broadway, to going all the way to Hollywood, Mel Brooks tells us with his unflinching Jewish humor about his prolific career and becoming a world-famous entertainer.

Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer: Preview

"Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.