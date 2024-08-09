Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:57 AM PDT
Harvey Korman (left) and Mel Brooks as King Louis XVI in "History of the World, Part 1." 1981
Eva Productions
/
APT
Harvey Korman (left) and Mel Brooks as King Louis XVI in "History of the World, Part 1." 1981

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

With a career spanning nine decades, EGOT winner Mel Brooks is the master of parody and comedy. From Brooklyn, live TV (with Sid Caesar) and Broadway, to going all the way to Hollywood, Mel Brooks tells us with his unflinching Jewish humor about his prolific career and becoming a world-famous entertainer.

Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer: Preview

"Mel Brooks: The Genius Entertainer" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Mel Brooks, director of "Young Frankenstein" and Marty Feldman as Igor. 1974
Eva Productions
/
APT
Mel Brooks, director of "Young Frankenstein" with Marty Feldman as Igor. 1974

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News