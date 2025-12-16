Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Gene Hackman: Star of the Silver Screen" explores the remarkable career of the legendary actor (1930-2025), a two-time Academy Award winner for his roles in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven." The documentary includes clips from his breakout role in "Bonnie and Clyde" and other notable dramas such as "The Conversation," "Hoosiers" and "Mississippi Burning." Hackman was also a talented comic actor, as shown in "Get Shorty," "The Birdcage" and "The Royal Tenenbaums."

