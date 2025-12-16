Give Now
Gene Hackman: Star of the Silver Screen

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM PST
Explore the remarkable career of legendary actor Gene Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner for "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven." The documentary includes clips from his breakout role in "Bonnie and Clyde" and other notable dramas such as "The Conversation," "Hoosiers" and "Mississippi Burning." Hackman was also a talented comic actor, as shown in "Get Shorty," "The Birdcage" and "The Royal Tenenbaums."

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Watch On Your Schedule: "Gene Hackman: Star of the Silver Screen" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

