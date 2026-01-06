From PBS Kids for Parents

Planning a birthday party can be both exciting and overwhelming for parents and caregivers. Kids have different interests, needs, and social dynamics at each age. That can make it hard each year to plan a party to celebrate them!

In this age-by-age birthday party guide, we're sharing tips, themes, and activities to have a fun event and create lasting memories for everyone — parents and kids! — involved.

Age 1: Make no mistake: The first birthday party is really a celebration of the anniversary of your becoming a parent. While your one-year-old may enjoy a festive atmosphere, she will have no idea of what a party is. Many parents choose to make this a celebration for adults only. If you decide to invite other babies, be sure to keep the party short (under an hour) to accommodate nap schedules.

Formal games are unnecessary. Blowing bubbles or singing songs will provide all the amusement little ones need.

Be sure to take plenty of pictures of your child's frosting-coated face (photos will provide your child's only memory of the party).

Keep it short.

Don't bother buying a cute paper tablecloth and napkins. They'll probably just get eaten. Instead, go to an art-supply store and get blank white paper from a large roll. Cover a table completely with the paper, securing it with tape at the ends. Set a bunch of crayons on the table and watch the kids color their own table cloth.

Be sure to host your small guests in a completely baby-proofed room.

Avoid balloons, which present a choking hazard when they pop.

Age 2: Hosting a party for two-year-olds presents unique challenges. They can go from anger to excitement in minutes — so you need to be prepared for a full range of emotions. Most twos are still very possessive of their toys; they may offer them to each other but will want them right back. It's best to put away your child's favorite toys before inviting a party full of friends over (sharing and taking turns will come later).

It's best not to open gifts at the party since most guests won't understand that they can't take theirs home.

Don't plan organized games since parallel play is all you can expect from most twos.

Try sand, clay or water play activities since most twos like to work with their hands. Do some activities outdoors if possible since twos like making a mess.

Be sure to host your small guests in a completely baby-proofed room since twos are adept at opening doors and finding hazards.

Remember that lighted candles can be dangerous — make sure no bows, ruffles or pigtails are ignited.

Avoid balloons, which present a choking hazard when they pop.

Age 3: It's not until they hit three that children begin to really understand parties. Those who are used to group settings from preschool, daycare or playgroups usually love a chance to celebrate. (If your child is shy, however, keep that in mind when making your plan.)

Singing and circle activities work better than group games for most threes.

Threes like imitation, so try a simple version of Simon Says (without expecting them to know left from right).

Threes usually enjoy playing with other children briefly but still have trouble cooperating. Don't expect too much of your guests.

It's best not to open gifts at the party since most guests won't understand that they can't take theirs home.

Keep the party to about 90 minutes to avoid over-stimulating them (and exhausting you).

Age 4: Most fours are full of energy and imagination, which makes them wonderful (but exhausting) party-goers.

Plan short games and keep things moving because fours may find it hard to wait their turn.

Include music since most fours like silly songs and nonsense words.

Treasure and scavenger hunts work well for this age group.

Plan lots of active games, since fours have physical energy to burn.

Plan for a party of about two hours.

Age 5: Five-year-olds know parties are very important and may enjoy the planning even more than the event itself. That's why it's especially important to involve your five-year-old in the entire process. Theme parties work well.

Fives especially enjoy dramatic play, so have some props on hand for make-believe games (a pizza parlor, a fire station, a bakery, etc).

Fives are usually ready for games that teach right and left like Hokey-Pokey and Simon Says.

While they're ready for organized games, some fives still have trouble taking turns, so plan accordingly.

Most fives have the small motor skills necessary to use scissors and string beads so they're now ready for crafts that involve more than simple finger painting.

Plan for a party of about two hours.

Ages 6-8: Being with friends becomes increasingly important for 6-8 year olds so parties take on greater meaning. They're old enough to enjoy most organized games and have a well-developed sense of fairness.

Children of this age have definite ideas about their parties. Listen to them (within reason!).

Ages six and up are ready for parties outside the home if desired.

Children can play games with rules like dominoes, cards, etc. (One family hosted a kids casino night for eights with great success.)

Kids this age like secrets and mysteries, so consider games with clues and puzzles.

Fewer children this age are fussy eaters, so you can take more chances with your menu.

Parties should not exceed two-and-a-half hours.

