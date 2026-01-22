Give Now
André Rieu: Power of Love

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:28 PM PST
André Rieu in "André Rieu: Power of Love"
André Rieu Productions / 060724, Maastricht: Andre Rieu Vrijthof. Foto: Marcel van Hoorn
André Rieu in "André Rieu: Power of Love"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Get ready to relive the magic of an unforgettable evening with this concert, recorded during the spectacular Summer Open Air Concerts at the Vrijthof Square in Maastricht, Netherlands, in 2024. This performance captures the enchantment, joy, and romance that only André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra can deliver. Highlights include “Strauss & Co,” “Sweet Caroline,” “The Blue Danube,” and more.

Andre Rieu: Power of Love: Preview

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

André Rieu conducts the Johann Strauss Orchestra in "André Rieu: Power of Love"
André Rieu Productions / 040724, Maastricht: Andre Rieu Vrijthof. Foto: Marcel van Hoorn.
PBS
André Rieu conducts the Johann Strauss Orchestra in "André Rieu: Power of Love"

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
