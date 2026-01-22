André Rieu: Power of Love

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Get ready to relive the magic of an unforgettable evening with this concert, recorded during the spectacular Summer Open Air Concerts at the Vrijthof Square in Maastricht, Netherlands, in 2024. This performance captures the enchantment, joy, and romance that only André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra can deliver. Highlights include “Strauss & Co,” “Sweet Caroline,” “The Blue Danube,” and more.

Andre Rieu: Power of Love: Preview

