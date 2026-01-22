Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

As Joseph, the Closner sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie Schepman sing in tight sibling harmony with a mix of delicacy and power. Hear songs including hits “White Flag,” “SOS,” “Blood and Tears,” “Fighter,” and the emotional “Room for You”. During their interview the sisters share deeply personal emotions regarding their work together, their youth, and their musical style.

Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc. / APT Made up of sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie, the band Joseph proves that siblings can make the most beautiful music together in episode 503 of THE KATE.

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Stream on Your Schedule: THE KATE "Joseph" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

THE KATE: Joseph

More Episodes to stream:

"Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives"

"Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana"

"The Wood Brothers"

"Kandace Springs"

"Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe"