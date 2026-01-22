Encinitas' D Street Beach staircase reopens following structural repairs

Encinitas city crews have completed emergency structural work on the D Street Beach access staircase, but will soon begin a similar project with the Grandview Beach staircase, the city announced Thursday.

The D Street staircase was closed last year when inspectors found major structural problems. Work on the $1 million project included fabrication and installation of custom steel brackets to reinforce structural connections, repairs to deteriorated components, and electrical and lighting improvements to enhance safety and usability, a city statement read. The budget for the project included design, permitting, and construction.

"We understand that access to our beaches is both a cherished part of coastal life and vital for recreation," said Dan Nutter, Encinitas city engineer. "These improvements help ensure long-term safety and enjoyment for residents and visitors."

The D Street staircase was originally built in 1989 and renovated once in 2002. The staircase is the most "structurally complex" beach access point in Encinitas, and consists of multiple timber stair towers and concrete walkways descending the coastal bluff, the city statement reads.

On Feb. 3, the city will close the Grandview Beach staircase for refurbishment work with the project likely extending until Memorial Day.

The Grandview staircase, located at the north end of Neptune Avenue, is a multi-segment timber and concrete structure that was rebuilt in 1992. According to the city, a structural inspection examined the steel connection and timber materials, as well as the concrete stairway and support structures, and identified necessary repairs to address the long-term wear and preserve structural integrity of this important beach access point.

Construction plans were approved in June 2025, and repairs are estimated to cost approximately $900,000.