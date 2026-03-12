A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

This feature documents the extraordinary concert at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater featuring Wu-Tang Clan, backed by the 60-piece Colorado Symphony Orchestra.

Combining performances, interviews, and revealing insights from group members, classical musicians, and concertgoers, the film captures the legendary hip-hop group performing songs from their vast discography of group and solo albums, including their groundbreaking debut album “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

Through exploring whether hip-hop has earned the legitimacy of more established and prestigious musical genres, “A Wu-Tang Experience” delivers answers that inform, reveal, and inspire.

On August 13, 2021, The Wu-Tang Clan, backed by the 60-piece Colorado Symphony Orchestra performed at the famed Red Rocks. Roughly 10,000 fans witnessed one of the most extraordinary concerts in Hip-Hop music history. Welcome to A Wu-Tang Experience.

