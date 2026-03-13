USPS unveils new lowrider forever stamps in Logan Heights ceremony

The United States Postal Service celebrated lowrider culture on Friday by hosting an event to release a new set of Forever stamps adorned with the "rolling canvases."

The event started at 11 a.m. at the Logan Heights Library, 567 S. 28th St. Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service dedicated the stamps featuring lowriders, "rooted in 1940s-era Mexican American and Chicano communities throughout the American Southwest," according to a USPS statement. The ceremony was open to the public.

The stamps feature five classic models:



A blue 1958 Chevrolet Impala named "Eight Figures,";

An orange 1964 Chevrolet Impala named "The Golden Rose,";

A green 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme named "Pocket Change,";

A blue 1946 Chevrolet Fleetline named "Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy,"; and

A red 1963 Chevrolet Impala named "El Rey."

Courtesy of the USPS An undated photo of the Lowrider forever stamps from the United States Postal Service.

"Lowriders are known for their 'low and slow' cruising style and are often viewed as rolling canvases of stylized art, featuring dazzling paint jobs, intricate pinstriping, luxurious interiors and customized hydraulic systems that allow them to hop and bounce," the statement reads.

USPS art director Antonio Alcalá designed the works using photographs by Humberto "Beto" Mendoza and Philip Gordon, with pinstriping by Danny Alvarado.

Working with Alberto López Pulido, founding chair of the Department of Ethnic Studies at the University of San Diego, USPS chose the Logan Heights Library as the ideal location to host the ceremony due to the community's cultural and historical significance.

"Chicano culture is an essential part of San Diego's history and identity," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "I'm proud that USPS chose our city to unveil these stamps honoring lowrider culture, a powerful expression of art, identity and community that has shaped our region for generations."

The Lowriders stamps are issued in panes of 15. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce rate.