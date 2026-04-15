Premieres Monday, April 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Luke Crafton for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Jasmani Francis (right) appraises a 1941 Negro Leagues Sportsman’s Park panorama in St. Louis, MO. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “250 Years of Americana” premieres Monday, April 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ROADSHOW discoveries reflecting 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts and collectibles including a flag quilt, ca. 1880, a Tiffany Studios turtle back glass shade, ca. 1915 and an 1884 Edison light bulb. One reaches $300K!

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Tiffany Studios turtle back glass shade, ca. 1915 in Palm Springs, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “250 Years of Americana” premieres Monday, April 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Jeff Dunn for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH John Buxton (left) appraises a Claymore beaded bag, ca. 1895 in Rapid City, S.D. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “250 Years of Americana” premieres Monday, April 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

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Photo by Nicky Quamina-Woo for GBH, © 2026 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Catherine Williamson (left) appraises an F. Douglass letter and Free Will Baptist Church archive in Baton Rouge, La. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “250 Years of Americana” premieres Monday, April 20 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok