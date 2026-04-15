La Mesa City Council renames intersection for Bill Walton

La Mesa will honor the late Bill Walton by naming the intersection of Lowell Street and Normal Avenue "Bill Walton Way" near Helix High School, where the Hall of Famer's basketball journey began.

Walton died from cancer in 2024 at age 71. He was born on Nov. 5, 1952, in La Mesa, where he led the Helix Highlanders to San Diego Section championships in 1969 and 1970, when the team authored a 49-game winning streak. He was selected Player of the Year in all three of his varsity seasons at UCLA and won NCAA championships in 1972 and 1973. The Bruins had an 88-game winning streak during his time in Westwood, a record that still stands.

"Tonight is a powerful moment for La Mesa and for everyone who loved and admired Bill Walton," activist Shane Harris, who pushed for the city to recognize Walton with an honorary street naming, said Tuesday after the La Mesa City Council approved the name change. "I want to sincerely thank the La Mesa City Council for recognizing the importance of this proposal and for taking action to honor one of the greatest individuals our region has ever known.

"Bill Walton represented the very best of this community — generosity, humility, and a lifelong commitment to giving back. I look forward to celebrating this achievement with the Walton family and the community during a special Bill Walton Way signing ceremony and the separate unveiling event in the near future."

Councilwoman Laura Lothian brought forward the item for consideration.

Walton was the first player selected in the 1974 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, and had an injury-plagued professional career, playing at least 60 games in only three seasons. He led Portland to the NBA championship in 1977 and was selected as the NBA Finals MVP, and the league's MVP in the 1977-78 season, despite playing only 58 of 82 regular-season games, before playing for the hometown San Diego Clippers from 1979 through 1985 (the Clippers' first season in Los Angeles), before being traded to the Boston Celtics and winning another championship there in 1986.

Walton overcame a stutter to become an Emmy-winning broadcaster. He began his broadcasting career in 1990 as an analyst on Clippers telecasts.

He was also an analyst for CBS, ESPN, ABC and the Pac-12 Networks, winning a Sports Emmy for best live television sports telecast in 1991 and being selected as one of the top 50 sports broadcasters of all time by the American Sportscasters Association in 2009.

His wife, Lori, thanked those gathered last November at the proposal for the street renaming.

"Bill gave so much of himself to this city because it gave so much to him. Our family is humbled and deeply moved by this outpouring of love," she said.

Walton is survived by his wife Lori and sons Adam, Chris, Nate and Luke.

Walton considered himself a lifelong San Diegan and had lived in the same home near Balboa Park for over 40 years.

Harris is also heading up an effort to rename a portion of Park Boulevard between Upas Street and Zoo Drive in San Diego, a stretch that runs along the edge of Balboa Park where Walton frequently cycled, "Honorary Bill Walton Way."