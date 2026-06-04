GREAT PERFORMANCES: Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel
Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, June 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV
Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics.
Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him, even recounting the transformative moment when he met Celine Dion.
Song List:
- You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)
- Changing Colours
- Granted
- Aléjate
- I Can’t Make You Love Me
- Children Will Listen/Not While I’m Around
- Both Sides Now
- Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
- Brucia La Terra
- To Where You Are
- The Constant
- You Raise Me Up
- Bridge Over Troubled Water
- Over The Rainbow
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