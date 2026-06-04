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GREAT PERFORMANCES: Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:34 AM PDT
Josh Groban with musicians in concert at London’s Union Chapel.
PBS GREAT PERFORMANCES
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Josh Groban with musicians in concert at London’s Union Chapel.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, June 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics.

Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him, even recounting the transformative moment when he met Celine Dion.

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Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.

Song List:

  • You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)
  • Changing Colours
  • Granted
  • Aléjate
  • I Can’t Make You Love Me
  • Children Will Listen/Not While I’m Around
  • Both Sides Now
  • Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
  • Brucia La Terra
  • To Where You Are
  • The Constant
  • You Raise Me Up
  • Bridge Over Troubled Water
  • Over The Rainbow
Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel
GREAT PERFORMANCES / WNET
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Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel
A Cinefromage Production in association with Tourdforce and Veeps Studios
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Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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