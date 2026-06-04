GREAT PERFORMANCES: Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, June 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics.

Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him, even recounting the transformative moment when he met Celine Dion.

Josh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.

Song List:



You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up)

Changing Colours

Granted

Aléjate

I Can’t Make You Love Me

Children Will Listen/Not While I’m Around

Both Sides Now

Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)

Brucia La Terra

To Where You Are

The Constant

You Raise Me Up

Bridge Over Troubled Water

Over The Rainbow

GREAT PERFORMANCES / WNET / Thirteen Josh Groban: An Evening at Union Chapel

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