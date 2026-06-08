Gradual warming trend coming to San Diego County

Slightly below average temperatures will give way to a warming trend throughout San Diego County this week, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Temperatures will reach 6 to 12 degrees above average by Tuesday, with the hottest conditions expected Thursday through Saturday, according to the NWS.

Areas of moderate heat risk are expected for the deserts.

"With the predominately onshore flow, the marine layer will stay on the deeper side into Monday morning, which will push low clouds into the valleys," the NWS said. "Starting Tuesday, the marine layer is expected to become shallower as heights start to rise."

By the end of the week, low clouds and fog are only expected along the coast.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80 along the coast this week, upper 70s to mid-80s in the inland valleys, mid-80s and windy in the local mountains, and upper 90s to low 100s in the deserts.