San Diego Food Bank receives city grant to purchase refrigerated truck

A $150,000 contract between the city of San Diego and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank will allow the latter to purchase a 26-foot, Class B refrigerated truck, it was announced Monday.

The truck, partially funded through the partnership, is equipped with a rail liftgate and will become "a vital component for securely carrying perishable foods, including fresh produce, dairy and protein" across San Diego County, food bank officials said. The funding from the city came from CalRecycle.

"This investment from the city of San Diego and CalRecycle is a game- changer for our food recovery efforts," said Casey Castillo, CEO of the San Diego Food Bank. "With nearly half of the food we distribute consisting of fresh produce, expanding our refrigerated fleet allows us to rescue more high- quality food, reduce waste and deliver it efficiently to families who need it most."

The refrigerated truck will improve the food bank's ability to retrieve excess food from schools, stores and manufacturers and deliver it to rural and underserved areas.

"The city of San Diego Environmental Services Department is proud to allocate a portion of our CalRecycle grant funding to support partners like the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank who are leading the way in reducing food waste and increasing access to fresh, healthy foods," Kirby Brady, director of ESD, said in a statement. "Investing in food recovery infrastructure like refrigerated transportation ensures that more edible food reaches communities instead of landfills."

The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank serves around 400,000 people every month through its network of 450 nonprofit partners and 700 programs. It is the fifth-largest independent food bank in the nation, distributing more than 52 million pounds of food — around 43 million meals — last year alone.

According to food bank leaders, the truck will also help improve the organization's emergency response capabilities, most recently helping the Los Angeles areas affected by wildfires in 2025 and the floods in San Diego in 2024.

"This grant not only helps us meet today's needs, but also prepares us for future challenges," Castillo said. "It ensures we can scale our efforts, respond quickly, and continue delivering wholesome food, including fresh rescue items, safely and effectively throughout the region."