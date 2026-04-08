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NOVA: Return to the Moon

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:17 PM PDT
A half-century after Apollo, the Artemis missions aim to bring astronauts back to the Moon and establish a lunar space station. Follow the Artemis II engineers and crew on the perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon.

Premieres Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV and 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The United States has experimented with democracy for 250 years, but our system of government was once a radical idea, born in ancient Greece. Ravaged by civil war and tyranny 2,500 years ago, the city of Athens forged a revolutionary new system that gave power to the citizens.

Witness the archaeological quest to unearth the ingenious tools and pivotal moments that shaped this unprecedented experiment in self-government. From mysterious fragments of ancient voting machines to mass graves and dramatic assassinations, discover the dark secrets and innovative solutions that defined the world's first direct democracy. What enduring lessons can this surprising historical journey offer us today?

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About The Series: NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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