To The Ends of the Earth: Avian Chronicles
Watch Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV
Host Todd Gustafson takes viewers on a journey around the world for an eye-level view into the lives of birds in the hour-long documentary "To the Ends of The Earth: Avian Chronicles."
Courting, nesting, hatching, flying, feeding, and providing for chicks are part of a bird's natural behaviors. Each species has its own distinct approach to these activities.
The comparison of plumage, vocalization, nest building, feeding, and mating behaviors provides greater insights into their daily existence. This program offers viewers dramatic, colorful, heartwarming moments that provide a greater understanding of the avian species.
Distributed by American Public Television