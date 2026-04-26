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To The Ends of the Earth: Avian Chronicles

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 26, 2026 at 10:24 AM PDT
Lasan Albatross
American Public Television
Lasan Albatross

Watch Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Host Todd Gustafson takes viewers on a journey around the world for an eye-level view into the lives of birds in the hour-long documentary "To the Ends of The Earth: Avian Chronicles."

The newest documentary in the To the Ends of the Earth series is “Avian Chronicles.” Award-winning international wildlife photographer and filmmaker Todd Gustafson goes around the world to showcase the beauty of avian life. Through Gustafson’s camera lens, an eye-level view of bird life is highlighted. “Avian Chronicles” offers viewers an inside look into this journey of exploration.

Courting, nesting, hatching, flying, feeding, and providing for chicks are part of a bird's natural behaviors. Each species has its own distinct approach to these activities.

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Rhinoscerous Horn-bill
American Public Television
Rhinoscerous Horn-bill

The comparison of plumage, vocalization, nest building, feeding, and mating behaviors provides greater insights into their daily existence. This program offers viewers dramatic, colorful, heartwarming moments that provide a greater understanding of the avian species.

Paradise Flycatcher
Todd Gustafson
Paradise Flycatcher

Distributed by American Public Television

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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